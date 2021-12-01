Last week’s Eastern Idaho News had a story about a number of changes to Targhee’s proposed expansion, one being the proposed chondola to replace the Dreamcatcher quad.
Jay Pence, Teton Basin District Ranger, told EastIdahoNews.com on Friday that he understood the proposed chondola to serve two purposes for the resort — one of which is to shuttle skiers, and the other to ferry patrons looking for a more accommodating ride on an enclosed gondola to the proposed restaurant on the top of Fred’s Mountain.
“We looked at the chondola, and it does not greatly increase the skier capacity,” said Pence. “The public will still have an opportunity to comment on it, but from an environmental standpoint, it does not have much of an impact” he said. That basically says, sure, the public can comment on it, but why bother? – the Forest Service has already decided “it does not have much of an impact”.
The response from the Forest Service should have been “We welcome public comments about the proposed chondola, which we’ll add to our analysis as we study its impacts and the impacts linked to other elements of GTR’s proposal, including the proposed mountain-top restaurant, and fully evaluate it during the EIS.”
According to the Forest Service, EIS “alternatives must meet the Purpose and Need of the project while responding to issues identified during scoping.” How can the alternatives “respond to issues identified during scoping” for the 8 new proposals, which were not even known when the scoping period closed a year ago? Scoping comments help shape the alternatives so it’s important to have a true scoping of these new proposals.
The new chondola proposal, along with the 7 other recent proposals, warrants starting the EIS over and having a new scoping period so the public can comment on the new projects. The Forest Service needs to follow its own rules – restart the EIS and hold a scoping period for all elements of the proposal.
To say the chondola wouldn’t have “much of an impact” isn’t necessarily true – the chondola is linked to a controversial part of GTR’s proposal that probably does have negative impacts – the proposed mountain-top restaurant.
What would be the impacts from the proposed mountain-top restaurant? Even before doing an in depth study, several things come to mind – impacts to our Dark Skies, View Scapes, competition with local Teton Valley dining establishments and more night-time driving on Ski Hill Road. The chondola and restaurant would enable folks from Teton Valley, dressed up to go out to dinner, to have that dinner on top of Fred’s Mountain. That would place night-time lights on top of a mountain that abuts a wilderness, competes with local restaurants, adds more night-time traffic and impaired drivers on Ski Hill Road (and likely more animal deaths) and the need for employee shuttles to run later at night. All of that needs to be studied.
If the proposed mountain-top restaurant is confirmed to have negative impacts to our Dark Skies, the View Scapes from Teton Valley, the Jed Smith Wilderness and Grand Teton National Park, competition with local restaurants and night-time traffic impacts, then allowing the chondola to be built would be an enabling action for those negative impacts. The chondola would have impacts.
By the Forest Service saying the chondola “does not have much of an impact” and at the same time acknowledging it’s intended “to ferry patrons looking for a more accommodating ride on an enclosed gondola to the proposed restaurant on the top of Fred’s Mountain”, implies that the Forest Service already intends to approve both the chondola and the restaurant. That notion is reinforced by the fact that there aren’t any No Restaurant alternatives in their list of proposed alternatives – all alternatives except for the obligatory No Action alternative, include the restaurants. Would there have been a No Restaurant alternative if the public had known about the chondola, and had a chance to weigh in on it during scoping?
The purpose of an EIS is to objectively look at what’s being proposed – to study and evaluate the environmental impacts, connected actions and cumulative impacts of all elements of it, before coming to any conclusions.
Jay Pence also said “There is a significant amount of speculation and rumors swirling around this proposal and we urge the public to be patient as we complete our NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) process.” The Forest Service could help stop that speculation if they would heed their own advice about being patient, and to try to at least appear to be objective, by not making statements with their opinion of the environmental consequences of the proposal, before all the elements, their connected actions and cumulative impacts are fully studied and evaluated.
Is the Forest Service truly being open minded and objective about Targhee’s proposed expansion? Or is approving almost everything that Targhee’s asking for a forgone conclusion in the minds of the decision makers? If so we could be headed for a decision like Snow King where the whole enchilada is approved, I hope that’s not the case.
Chi Melville
Alta, WY