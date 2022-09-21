Planned improvements along the ID SH 33/WY-22 corridor between Driggs and Jackson, Wyoming, will help connect residents and visitors with local economic hubs and recreational activities, increasing mobility while improving public safety.

As Community Development Director for the City of Driggs, I’m excited about the transformations that will take place as the Teton Mobility Corridor Improvements BUILD Grant Project moves forward. This project will make long-overdue updates to meet the transportation needs of our area, including safety improvements, increased transit options, and the incorporation of clean energy technologies.