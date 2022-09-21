THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
542 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN IDAHO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL IDAHO
BLAINE BUTTE CUSTER
IN EASTERN IDAHO
CLARK TETON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL IDAHO
FREMONT LINCOLN MINIDOKA
IN SOUTHEAST IDAHO
BANNOCK BEAR LAKE BINGHAM
BONNEVILLE CARIBOU CASSIA
FRANKLIN JEFFERSON MADISON
ONEIDA POWER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMERICAN FALLS, ARCO,
ASHTON, BELLEVUE, BLACKFOOT, BURLEY, CAREY, CHALLIS, DRIGGS,
DUBOIS, EDIE SCHOOL, GRACE, HAILEY, HEYBURN, HOLBROOK,
IDAHO FALLS, ISLAND PARK, KETCHUM, KILGORE, MACKAY, MALAD CITY,
MALTA, MCCAMMON, MONTPELIER, MORELAND, OAKLEY, POCATELLO,
PRESTON, REXBURG, RICHFIELD, RIGBY, RIRIE, ROCKLAND, RUPERT,
SHELLEY, SHOSHONE, SODA SPRINGS, SPENCER, ST. ANTHONY, VICTOR,
AND WAYAN.
Infrastructure Investments Will Benefit Our Region
Planned improvements along the ID SH 33/WY-22 corridor between Driggs and Jackson, Wyoming, will help connect residents and visitors with local economic hubs and recreational activities, increasing mobility while improving public safety.
As Community Development Director for the City of Driggs, I’m excited about the transformations that will take place as the Teton Mobility Corridor Improvements BUILD Grant Project moves forward. This project will make long-overdue updates to meet the transportation needs of our area, including safety improvements, increased transit options, and the incorporation of clean energy technologies.
These efforts include installation by Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative of level three electric vehicle (EV) chargers along the corridor, including at the Driggs Transit Center. These chargers will help make EV use more practical and affordable for Idahoans while also cutting down carbon emissions to help keep our air cleaner and preserve the beauty of our state and its abundant natural resources.
I’m excited for the future and thankful to Senator Mike Crapo for his work to pass an infrastructure bill that helps make projects like these possible. Continuing to improve and modernize Idaho’s infrastructure will spur economic development, strengthen local businesses, and power local economies, leading to a higher quality of life for Idaho communities of all sizes.