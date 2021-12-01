I also attended the great performance of the Bar J Wranglers and was thankful I had the chance to hear and see them in Driggs.
There was no vulgarity used by a 4-H leader when announcing the winners names during the intermission. The writer from the previous Nov 10th comment in the TVN was referring to a much-used political phrase; however, the three-word sentence, used no vulgar swear words nor had the names of any political affiliation. In less than 30 seconds, the drawing of the winning name, the audience laughter, the lucky name was announced, and it was over.
The only thing to take away from this event, is the enjoyment of the music and knowing that someone named Brandon was a winner and left with a great auction item in addition to a few thousand dollars in the bank for our youth.
I understand the link between the phrase and the political statement but personally do not find it offensive nor do I feel the event was marred in anyway. Additionally, it is not fair to link the three-word sentence to the character of the 4-H advisor or the 4-H program in general. The 4-H advisory board (of which has since been dissolved) and the other leaders, do a tremendous job and have done more for the youth of Teton Valley than any other organization. With over 25 years of volunteering as a 4-H leader (go Alta Cookers), I know of no political statements made in 4-H meetings or youth events. If you choose to turn your back on our youth over a 3-word sentence, I suppose that is your choice. As for me, I will continue to volunteer, buy 4-H animals, buckles and support the youth with all that I have. The adult volunteer 4-H advisory board should be congratulated for doing such a great job and not criticized for a three worded joke. I would have hoped that the county agent would have understood this and would have shrugged this off instead of answering with an appeasing apology.
Read the latest edition of the Teton Valley News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.