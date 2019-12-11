I was glad to see Alice Stevenson’s Opinion article last week (“Reclaiming Education, Teton Valley News, Dec. 4, 2019”). I share her concern about the underfunding of Idaho public education by the legislature, a trend that I have learned stretches back decades! If we were funding public education today at the same level as in 1980, in today’s dollars that would need to be an increase of $2,469 per child. The “Invest in Idaho” initiative is a modest effort to close this gap by adding $600 per student.
I find it shocking that especially in rural areas of our state, school districts are having to make drastic cuts to services, supplies, staff and to the quality of education. I am not a parent, but I do understand the connection between the quality of education and the strength of our communities, state and local economies and citizen engagement. We might feel like we are in a Teton Valley bubble that can care for its own, but we also must see how we are connected to our fellow Idahoans across this district and our state and how poor-quality public education impacts us all.
As a property owner, I proudly supported the recent bond for our schools, but I’m distressed about the legislature’s neglect of public education funding that has resulted in districts like ours having to rely on these levies over the years while at the state level they take credit for cutting taxes. Supplemental levies of $200 million in extra taxes across the state have been imposed to cover some of the gaps in education, and unfortunately the benefits of this are vastly unequal across districts and counties.
The quality of our state’s public education correlates with jobs. I’ve learned that over the past two decades, Idaho has also had trouble filling high-paying jobs because of a lack of skilled workers! These are the kinds of costs of education neglect that we will pay for one way or another.
I applaud Reclaim Idaho’s grassroots effort across our state to put this initiative on our ballot next November. It is a well-reasoned and nonpartisan solution that will shift the overreliance on property owners for education funding and more equally benefit schools (including charter schools) in every part of this tremendous state. If this initiative passes, only 5% of Idahoans would see any change in their taxes as a result.
I’ll be volunteering to help collect signatures on the “Invest in Idaho” petition to put this initiative on the November ballot. Please get your signature counted (visit the table at the Driggs Holiday Craft Fair) and sign up at ReclaimIdaho.org to get involved.
Josie Gray
Driggs
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.