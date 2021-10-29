As a Driggs City Council member for 2 years, I have worked with both Mayor Hyrum Johnson and Council Member August Christensen. I consider both friends, which makes this letter very difficult to write.
I am supporting Mayor Johnson in the upcoming election because his experience, dedication, practical approach, and in-depth understanding of the job has led to good decisions benefiting the residents of Driggs. As a single mom with a full time job, I appreciate his efficient facilitation of our meetings and clear decision making. Council’s dedication to serve the City is mostly a volunteer role but requires a lot of prep time and effort on our part to come to meetings with clearly articulated questions or concerns so that the process does not get bogged down. I see his efficiency as an asset, not a weakness.
Transparency is a hot topic in this Mayoral race. We, as Council, are given ample opportunity to direct the Mayor and Staff for more details on a subject matter, for example. The City of Driggs is currently growing its public outreach and communication platform through a new website.
Just like any business, employees are the key to success and our city's employees are no exception. Hyrum has solidly demonstrated his staff support and dedication through a very low turnover rate. This is critical at a time when hiring qualified professionals is extremely difficult. August, on the other hand, has shown she lacks an understanding of their workload, or worse, not recognizing the most pressing issues of the city. For example, it's widely known that our aging infrastructure, such as the sewer and water lines, is in need of maintenance or repair. The city doesn't have the resources to address this entirely in one year, so has phased the work out over time. As our Public Works Director briefed us this month on the phasing of improvements, Council Member Christensen focused on why park benches hadn't been installed. I regularly see that she does not seem to understand that our City staff has a tremendous workload at present and that an important part of their job is to prioritize our most pressing needs. Comments like those are not just naive, but tone deaf and disconnected from the reality of the workload on our current staff.
From my experience on Driggs City Council, running a business, and managing a staff of 90, the decision for me is clear. Hyrum has a clear view of financing, is a solid city manager, experienced negotiator, and presents a budget that is well thought out, conservative, and achievable.
Please re-elect Mayor Hyrum Johnson. Vote on Nov. 2nd in person.
Jen Maisch Calder
Driggs
Current City Council Member