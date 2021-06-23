How does the Broulim’s decision fit with the goals of Victor?
I do not understand how the Victor City Council’s Broulim’s decision fits with the “Goals and Objectives” of the City.
Before settling here in Victor I was the Executive Director of an economic development organization that was dedicated to the support of the City of Gloucester, Massachusetts. I am quite pleased that I had the opportunity to help balance Gloucester’s incredible 400 year old fishing heritage with current economic opportunities and challenges.
I retired and we settled full-time in Victor because we have been coming to this area since our daughter was married here 20 years ago. Teton County is a treasure that must have its heritage and future carefully protected.
I have kept an interest in economic development and followed what is happening here. I have carefully read the “ReENVISION VICTOR Comprehensive Plan.” It is the best City plan I have ever read. It contains excellent and clear “Goals and Objectives” for the future of Victor.
It is surprising that only a few months after the plan’s release some of its goals and objectives seem to be ignored by Victor’s City Council with regard to Broulim’s proposal.
Here are just a few quotes from the Comprehensive Plan about recommended goals and objectives.
1) “Downtown Core Overall Description: A focus on additional development downtown should encourage the preservation of historic buildings and infill development that reflects the existing scale, character, and eclectic nature of existing buildings.”
2) “Support independently owned small businesses.”
3) “Initiate a “Buy Local First” campaign.”
The City Council’s Broulim’s actions do not “encourage the preservation of historic buildings” nor “support independent owned small businesses.” A city’s economic development should come from planning efforts that are a balance of 1) projects that help with the success of its existing businesses and 2) attract new projects to the city.
The Teton Valley News June 2, 2021 article entitled “Victor gives Broulim’s the green light” contains this quote from Mayor Frohlich: [Broulim’s is] “a concept that has not been done before in Victor: a smaller scale neighborhood grocery.” Victor Valley Market [VVM] is certainly ‘a smaller scale neighborhood grocery.” Trip Advisor includes 144 reviews about our VVM and their rating average is 4.5. Why does Victor City Council want another grocery store?
One way or another the Broulim’s decision will have a significant impact on Victor’s future. It should be assessed and analyzed every way possible to insure that the correct path is chosen.
Tom Gillett
Victor