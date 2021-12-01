Housing is such a conundrum. Although, as a property owner, I appreciate Idaho’s stance on my right to rent my home as I see fit, I have heard and read way too many times, “My landlord is turning the place into a short term rental. I need a place to live.” I noticed this trend increased during the Pandemic when the Federal Government placed a moratorium on evictions. I really do not know if this is a coincidence or an unintended consequence. For me, with our little rental apartment, long term is the way to go. A big reason is a lower chance of bedbugs (Go to Ace and look at the number of bedbug remedies. Obviously, bedbugs have become a problem). Being able to do a background check and a credit check gives some assurance about who is occupying the space. With a lease, we have some control over behavior…and a more predictable and consistent revenue stream. With long term, we do not have to scramble to clean and prep the property for the next occupant (have you seen the desperate pleas for cleaning help on the Community Page?). If we do not enjoy our tenant, we simply do not renew the lease. As an added bonus, we feel we are contributing to the Community by providing a nice place for a local worker to live. I’m not saying “long term” is problem free, because it is not. However, for me, long term is the way to go. Less hassle, more predictability, contributing to the Community are all good reasons to provide a long term rental. Perhaps others will shift to my way of thinking and the pendulum will swing the other way.
