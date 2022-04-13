I join the Teton Valley News in honoring the marvelous doctors who serve patients here in our local hospital. They truly seem to be a superior group. We, as residents, owe them greatly.
My memory goes back to earlier days when I was a very junior assistant in that same hospital and in my father's office. I recall working with my father, Doctor Kitchener Head, and Marian Durtschi. Marian is now Marian Durtschi Butler, and they both still live here in the valley. Marian was a nurse anesthetist and the state of Idaho's very first Nurse Practitioner. They called her something different back then.
My mom and dad came into the valley in 1961. For most of his twenty five plus years in the Teton Valley hospital Dad was the only doctor, and his only assistant was Marian, and between them they saw all of the day patients and took all of the night calls.
Our hospital and the doctor's office served a wide group back then. I watched patients come from miles around, from counties in both Idaho and Wyoming. They also delivered babies, and mothers too came from miles around. With the help of visiting doctors, the hospital did surgery. They had a very dedicated and hard working nursing staff.
I also recall that sick patients, especially sick children, were seen the day they were sick. Sometimes the office saw 60 patients in a single day. Walk-ins were always seen. The office patient load, in that office, far exceeded today's visits, and the hospital beds filled were above today's present hospital census. Patients often paid with firewood and other goods. The Hispanic patients, who came into the valley to harvest the pea crop, routinely paid with tacos and tortillas.
My father and Marian loved their patient families and their families loved them. Dad just recently turned 90. Marian is a bit older. I recognize that what I describe sounds like hyperbole, but there are others, whom I know, who can back up what I say.