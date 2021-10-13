This letter was submitted to the Teton County Planning & Zoning Commission and the Teton Valley News.
The new draft copy of the Land Development Code now available for review contains many new features for our county, including a better organizational layout and design. Compared to the old confusing document, the new LDC draft is a refreshing experience to read through. A person can easily look up a zoning ordinance or land use district, unlike our current LDC that can be hard to navigate. The new draft LDC will stabilize neighborhoods and protect everyone’s property values.
Our commissioners, planners, and the public have worked hard over the many months to put together a timely LDC draft document that will support the health, safety and welfare of our county. Exploitative development practices by some in recent years have cost the taxpayer. We have needed a better legal document directing our planning department staff, P & Z and BoCC to secure the county’s assets into the future.
We are in a time of exponential growth and many new challenges in the marketplace will continue to affect housing costs. The local workforce has been hit hard by the limited choice and very high rental costs, while new construction is at an all-time high. Our ecological and economic resources are being impacted more each year. There is an increased demand on county services of all kinds straining the budgets of each department. I support the Planning & Zoning Commission’s hard work over the spring and summer along with their willingness to hear again from the public. I hope they will soon pass this much needed LDC document to the Board of County Commissioners for a final review and adoption. As a resident of Teton County for over thirty years, I have seen many cycles of change, upheaval, and the influx of many new faces around town. Please help the process go forward and support the P & Z pass this code onto the BoCC.
