In choosing a Mayor, it is important to remember the distinct roles of City elected officials. The Mayor is the City’s Chief Executive, charged with overseeing all City operations. The City Council is responsible for setting budgets and policy. Day-to-day management and dealing with the daily issues that arise in running a city can’t be done effectively if the City Council micro-manages the Mayor. Over the years and during my tenure as a County Commissioner, I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with Mayor Johnson on numerous occasions.
As the Chair of the Board of County Commissioners a few years back, Hyrum and I re-started the Council of Local Governments and met regularly with the other two mayors to address issues across our respective areas of responsibility. Examples include preparing for the 2017 Solar Eclipse, Ambulance Service, Affordable Housing Authority, Roads, and to top the list pushing hard on the state legislators to quit micromanaging local governments. He and I spent a considerable amount of our time working with legislators across the state to let us have local control by locals. We were instrumental in raising awareness as the Legislature created new and updated statutes affecting our local communities .
As I read his opponent’s thoughts on needed improvements, one being to create a Driggs city administrator position, it seems that she sees the role of a Mayor as simply being a figurehead and not diving into the real day-to-day issues of running a city and providing municipal services. It would make more sense to me to have an actively engaged mayor doing this work, as Hyrum has, which saves the city taxpayers money and ensures the city staff have direct access to the person responsible for keeping Driggs moving forward, particularly during this time of extraordinary rapid growth and development.
Hyrum has the demonstrated experience needed to address the multitude of issues facing the City of Driggs and has a proven track record of getting things done. I appreciate the years of unwavering service Hyrum has contributed to making Driggs and Teton Valley a great place to live. I look forward to him being re-elected as Mayor of Driggs. We all know he is committed to this challenging and important job. I encourage you to re-elect Mayor Hyrum Johnson on November 2nd.
