The Driggs Mayoral Race is an interesting one. We have the two-term incumbent, Hyrum Johnson, being challenged by City Councilwoman August Christiansen, a pair who have butted heads often of late. When I stepped down as Mayor in 2013, I encouraged Hyrum to run and supported him, and supported him again in 2017. He's done a good job as chief administrator, and I applaud his persistent efforts at the state level to change the many ways Idaho tries to micromanage local government. The main failing of the last few years seems to me to be the dysfunctional relationship between the Mayor and Council, and for that, the man in charge has to bear the burden.
Reading the campaign statements of City Council candidates you see a consistent theme, the need for more transparency in our local government. I believe the time has come for a change at the top, and I believe August has the skills as both a manager and leader, and is committed to transparency and good communication. Her experience in business and with non-profits will serve her well. I think she'll be a great Mayor.
