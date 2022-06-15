Over the last few weeks, the devastating body count from gun violence in our nation has shaken us all. We feel hopeless and live in fear that the next shooting will happen to us. We see our own loved ones in the faces of the children and teachers in Uvalde, Texas. We are beyond relieved that the school year is coming to an end.
As we go about our daily lives, we think about and pray for grocery shoppers. A loud noise in church startles and worries us. We hug our teenagers extra tightly as they head off to graduation parties. We wonder how to make our country safer.
One action we can all take today is to call our senators and tell them not to look away from this country’s gun violence crisis. THEY ARE LISTENING.
IN FACT, JUST THUS PAST WEEKEND, 20 BIPARTISAN SENATORS RELEASED A FRAMEWORK, THAT IF PASSED INTO LAW, WILL SAVE LIVES AND BE A GIANT STEP FORWARD FOR A DIVIDED NATION. IT WOULD BE THE FIRST MAJOR GUN SAFETY LAW IN 26 YEARS.
The actions that the Senate are considering include clarifying background check requirements and enhancing checks for buyers under 21, implementing and incentivizing red flag laws, disarming domestic abusers, cracking down on gun trafficking, investing in mental health services and access, and providing school safety funding.
SO NOW IS THE TIME TO MAKE THAT CALL. ASK YOUR SENATORS TO DO THEIR JOBS AND MAKE AMERICA SAFER.
Texting BOLD to 644-33 will link you to the phone numbers of your Senators. Tell them to #DON’TLOOKAWAY from gun violence and move this framework forward.
If you’re ready to do more, text READY to 644-33 to learn about how to get involved. You’ll reach Moms Demand Action, a grassroots, non-partisan, movement of American advocates for common sense gun laws. Moms Demand Action pushes for public safety measures that protect people from gun violence and keep our families safe.
But most importantly, and whatever you do, please don’t look away!