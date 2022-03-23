Gas prices haven’t been going up because of green energy policies of the Democrats, that’s just a talking point the oil industry lobbyists are giving to the Republican politicians. There’s a CNN video that records big oil CEOs explaining to shareholders, as Russia invades Ukraine, that they intend to keep oil and gas prices up – by not increasing drilling and production – to benefit themselves and their shareholders with larger distribution of profits and stock buybacks. In fact, the USA has for years now been a net exporter of oil, not a net importer. Google the issue and you’ll find plenty of information supporting these facts. The Energy Information Administration is a good source of information on these issues. During the first year of the Biden administration (2021) the USA has had on par production with 2020, exceeded 2017 and 2018 production, and more drilling than during the Trump administration on a yearly basis. Biden’s administration approved 34% more drilling permits than Trump (3,557 permits for oil and gas drilling on public lands in its first year, far outpacing the Trump administration’s first-year total of 2,658.) About ¾ of oil and gas production is on private vs. public lands.
Analysts say the pandemic caused a decrease in demand and prices fell; and the rise in gas prices is due to recovery from the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Don’t be fooled, blaming Biden is just a political game.