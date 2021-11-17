The proposed Grand Targhee Ski Area expansion looms, with plenty of discussion—and rightly so—about projected impacts on Teton Valley, Idaho. What has been mostly neglected is discussion of impacts on the adjacent 123,451-acre Jedediah Smith Wilderness.
Noise pollution, light pollution, blowing trash, motorized rescues of lost skiers, illegal trespass by mountain bikes and snow-machines, plus other impacts emanating from the resort are already a problem in the wilderness. Expansion will exacerbate these problems.
As one of the folks responsible for getting the Jed Smith designated wilderness in 1984, I am also a retired outfitter who led backpack trips in the Jed Smith for 41 years. And I have experienced these problems firsthand. For example, on one trek, while camped along the Teton crest above Granite Basin, loud rock music began before dark – and continued until around midnight. Our clients were appalled, thinking that their wilderness experience would also include the sounds of silence so critical to solitude, an important wilderness value. Thereafter, for many years, our trips to the central Tetons had to be scheduled around planned music events at Grand Targhee.
I have found and documented wolverine tracks in the Jed Smith, and one of our clients had a lynx walk past his tent. I wonder if anyone is planning to study the effects of increasing noise and light pollution on such rare and endangered species, not to mention effects on more common critters such as mule deer and moose. Which, by the way, already suffer from a long history of poaching in the Jed Smith.
In addition, expansion of ski runs and lifts southward into the Peaked Mountain and Teton Canyon areas will destroy the wild character of a roadless potential wilderness addition.
We have all heard apologists for industrial recreation claim that ski areas and other mechanized recreation lands are compatible with surrounding wildlands. But the inevitable endless quest for endless expansion makes a mockery of such claims. Grand Targhee’s proposed expansion would further reduce a valuable roadless resource and would further de-wild one of the iconic wilderness areas of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, right in the heart of the Tetons. And there is no reason for this except unadulterated, unmitigated greed.
Please tell the Forest Service to say “no” to Grand Targhee expansion.
