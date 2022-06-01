The proposed Rivers West Subdivision, on the land behind the high school, adjacent to Ross and Booshway, was denied by the Driggs City Council, based on the findings that the developer (GoWest Land Holdings out of Lafayette, CO) did not comply with numerous LDC codes and criteria noted below.
Phase 1 should have never been approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission as it never complied with the comprehensive plan for density requirements or the transportation plan.
The developer has filed an appeal, however, has not provided a revised application or any documentation regarding compliance with the Land Development Codes. This unwillingness to comply, represents total disregard for the safety, density and design of all phases of the proposed project.
As one of many homeowners who will be adversely affected if this appeal is accepted, we strongly disagree on the grounds that the developer has made no effort to correct the violations or submit a revised application.
1. Rivers West violates Driggs “stand alone” standards in the LDC (Land Development Code) 12.1.2 Their intent is for 10 units/acre rather than 2-5 units/acre. As stated in the comprehensive plan.
2. Inadequate Park Space, LDC 12.4.4
3. Inadequate Fee in lieu per LDC 12.4.6 (winter pathways)
4. Driveway placement does not conform with the Driggs Transportation Plan. LDC 12.1.1.D.D. Intent is for placement of driveways on Ross & Booshway, major “collector” roads.
5. Nonconformance with the Driggs Comprehensive Plan. Density is too high and “cookie cutter” design violates FLUM. (Future Land Use Map)
6. Phase 4 of the project does not conform with current zoning and incomplete cost estimate.
All interested residents PLEASE attend the June 7th city council meeting to support efforts to maintain the character of our community.