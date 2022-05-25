The Driggs City Council rightly denied the application for the Rivers West development at Booshway and Ross east of the high school. The written decision states that the application does not conform to the Driggs Transportation Plan or the Land Development Code, and that a traffic study, park requirements, phasing details, ownership and maintenance definition and parks and pathway plans are needed. Over fifty people commented decrying the development as too dense and as a result unsafe and uncharacteristic for the area which is dominated by schools. The City Council meeting was packed with concerned citizens.
The developer has submitted an appeal for reconsideration of his proposal without a single change. He did not respond to the City Council's reasons for denial nor the concerns of his neighbors. The reconsideration is scheduled for the City Council meeting on June 7th.
This developer is missing an opportunity to meet Driggs need for reasonable development. He seems to want to bulldoze his way through the process rather than accept that Driggs wants a safe, appropriate development that meets the needs of the City and the neighborhood as well as his own desire to make money.
In the meeting , the developer seemed willing to imply things verbally. He appeared to represent himself as the owner, when the application clearly identifies the owner as GoWest, a one-person corporation from Boulder, CO owned by a Dr. West. He seemed to be more concerned about increased costs than about children and traffic safety or his impact of the surrounding home values. His lack of any acknowledgement or response to concerns expressed by the Council and the local citizens communicates to me a lack of caring for this community. The Council was wise in its denial and would be wise to nail down the full impact of this dense development of potentially unaffordable, flat-roof, look-alike buildings, before it gives approval and allows him to break ground.
It is hard to believe that the Driggs City Council would suddenly reverse its considered decision and approve the application on appeal. The Mayor and the Council are strong. Still they may need our support. Please, come to the City Council meeting at 6pm on June 7th in City Hall and show your support for denial of the Rivers West development application.