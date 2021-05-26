Planning and zoning codes attempt to find a very difficult balance between our rights as landowners and how a community evolves. The draft code released in April is not only excessively restrictive and seemingly designed for a completely different constituency- it will be an extremely expensive (as well as unnecessary) growth of local government.
Drive over the hill and first compare each county’s development and building processes to what is in the current draft LDC- then count the number of staff members needed to review and enforce the measures being proposed. Teton County Wyoming (not including the Town of Jackson) has nine employees in the planning department, five employees in the building department and a code compliance officer. We have Wendy, Tom, Chris, Gary and Sharon. All wonderful human beings that are tremendously under staffed. They do everything they can to adhere to our local processes while avoiding obscene wait periods for development and building permits. Everything they can do can still lead to long wait periods when they are as understaffed as they are now.
If I am doing my math right, the county would need to employ approximately ten more people to get up to speed with the review and enforcement departments in Teton CO Wyoming- and this LDC is getting pretty close to what they have in place over there. This number doesn’t include the public works folks who would review more specifications, and the police officers that need to help a code official enforce the new LDC.
But in an effort to be fair as we are not as populated as TCW (although we presently equal them in building permits) let’s say for now we only need seven more people to review proposed projects and enforce this new code. Let’s say these folks would cost $37.50 an hour with labor burden. That is $78k a year, or a $546,000 add to the annual budget.
For a moment ignore what I consider to be the obvious hopeful redactions in the future draft, like; the 35-acre average density that doesn’t divide evenly with a quarter section, the antelope fencing, bees, forcing me to spread my horse manure once a week... I could go on. I would just like to know the budget planning behind how this county can afford the review processes and enforcement of this code.
Joe Montesano
Tetonia