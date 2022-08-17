Hi fellow conservatives::
I just wanted to post an update of the Conservative happenings in the Valley.
We have regrouped and have come together to work toward diversity and inclusion of all people in the Valley and want to try to dispel the myths and distain amongst people of different political factions. We all love our community and want to work towards a healthy relationship with each other and people who govern our Valley. Let’s get together in the community to discuss the issues so everyone’s voices are heard. Have any of you had friends that are not friends because of political issues? There’s seems to be so much rival hatred between political sides and everyone wants to post and discuss only their side. We want to address the elephant in the room as a group of Conservatives and discuss both sides of the policies and planning for our community as we go forward and open the line of communication from ALL sides of our Valley residents so we can discuss some possible egregious shutdowns of listening to “we the people” that have transpired. Let’s be open minded to hear each other’s side, it doesn’t matter what political affiliation you are we should discuss some policies and planning that has been adopted that might have far reaching implications for us all and make sure our community is truly going in the direction that is good for you, not just a political party. Lets discuss and see what can be done about it.
We plan on having a meeting a month as a “Social Gathering” to be able to open up these discussions and take the opportunity to get to know our Neighbors on a level playing field—Love of Teton Valley. Please watch for our notices for upcoming events (a fun one being planned as we speak), meet the candidate gatherings, and social gatherings on the Teton County Idaho Republican’s Facebook page, our website www.Tvgop.com, in the newspaper and through our mailing list notices.
Please come and join the us! The next meeting is September 7th @ 6:30 at West Realty offices in Victor.
Dee Gustafson
Driggs
