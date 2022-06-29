Dear Editor,
There is a war taking place against the Democracy of the United States of America. It is a campaign of lies. It is centered on "The Big Lie" that the election of 2020 was stolen, but involves many unrelated lies that are intended to divide citizens into groups which hate each other. The worst thing about this war is that good people sit back and do nothing because they believe it doesn't affect them and they are too busy living their lives to get involved. I have started this letter several times because it will not be respectful, polite, or "nice." This letter is in response to a letter written several weeks in the past that contained 26 statements that are ignorant, stupid, and demonstrate hyperbole. Typical of my writing style, I must define these terms: hyperbole: an exaggerated statement not meant to be taken literally; ignorant: knows little or nothing about a subject, without knowledge; stupid: shows a lack of good sense, a purposeful, willful ignorance. Being the good person I think I am, I can't allow these statements to go unchallenged.
Due to space restrictions, I will only give details concerning one statement and reserve the ability to address others in the future. This statement is, "Most Republicans believe that an abortion done after the heartbeat is brutal and cruel to the child... Have you ever watched an abortion? Many times the baby screams as they pull it apart limb by limb." This is a classic hyperbole statement. No doctor will ever torture and kill a living organism by pulling it apart piece by piece.
Life begins at conception, sperm fertilizes egg. The development of a human takes place in three distinct stages: embryo, fetus, and baby. The embryos of most vertebrates look surprisingly similar. There are only technical differences between, say, dogs, chickens, and humans. This stage lasts the first trimester. The first organ to develop that is recognizable is the beating heart. The second stage, the fetus, is defined as looking human but if passed out the birth canal, premature, it is not viable; it cannot survive without drastic emergency medical attention. The last organ to develop is the lungs. The baby doesn't need to breathe as it is surrounded by amniotic fluid. When born, the baby can't scream without developed lungs or until this fluid is removed by suction. If it was "pulled apart" screaming wouldn't take place. Most medical experts agree this viability doesn't occur until the 24th week of the third trimester. Almost all abortions are done in the first trimester in a procedure called a D and C. I won't describe this procedure but any middle-aged woman can explain as it is a common procedure for other female problems that most women will experience at least once in their premenopausal lives, especially if they have been on "the pill" for extended periods of time.
These are facts which expose the aforementioned statement as being hyperbole, ignorant, and stupid. More statements will be explored in the future if accepted by the editor.
Richard Miller
Victor