Big Oil is squeezing even more cash out of American consumers this year. For the second quarter in a row Big Oil has made more than twice the quarterly profits when compared to last year. According to a report issued by Acountable.US released July 29th eight of the largest oil companies in the country made a record-breaking $52 billion in profit in the second quarter of 2022. The report notes that Jeff Miller, CEO of the oil services giant Halliburton boasted during a quarterly earnings call that a "perpetual threat of undersupply that is supportive to commodity prices" is "great" for business. Another CEO, Hess Corporation's John Hess, said the company is "positioned to fully benefit" from a "significant increase in volatility and liquidity risk in the oil markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.”

These ungodly profits transfer wealth from working and middle-class people to wealthy oil executives and shareholders. While many consumers are feeling the heavy burden of a life necessity suddenly doubling in price, oil executives are keeping prices high to maximize their profits.