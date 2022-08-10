...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF
ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR BONNEVILLE, CLARK, FREMONT, JEFFERSON,
MADISON, AND TETON COUNTIES...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups.
* WHERE...Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison, and
Teton Counties.
* WHEN...Continuing through 10 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. The general public is not likely to be affected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Idaho Falls Regional Office at (208)528-2650.
Big Oil is squeezing even more cash out of American consumers this year. For the second quarter in a row Big Oil has made more than twice the quarterly profits when compared to last year. According to a report issued by Acountable.US released July 29th eight of the largest oil companies in the country made a record-breaking $52 billion in profit in the second quarter of 2022. The report notes that Jeff Miller, CEO of the oil services giant Halliburton boasted during a quarterly earnings call that a "perpetual threat of undersupply that is supportive to commodity prices" is "great" for business. Another CEO, Hess Corporation's John Hess, said the company is "positioned to fully benefit" from a "significant increase in volatility and liquidity risk in the oil markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.”
These ungodly profits transfer wealth from working and middle-class people to wealthy oil executives and shareholders. While many consumers are feeling the heavy burden of a life necessity suddenly doubling in price, oil executives are keeping prices high to maximize their profits.
Gas and diesel prices are responsible for the lion’s share of the 9.1% inflation rate we are experiencing. Idaho farmers must pay more to plant, raise, and harvest their crops. Fuel affects the prices of all goods that are shipped, particularly food. Profits of farmers, construction companies and airlines depend heavily on fuel costs, particularly diesel and jet fuel.
But don’t expect the politicians to help. After the SCOTUS Citizens United decision, corporations can spend all they want on getting their way with them. Dark money is more in control of our politicians than ever. Meanwhile, some European countries are moving to correct course. The UK imposed a windfall tax on oil and gas profits earlier this month. Italy has passed a levy on the energy industry, while in France some lawmakers are backing the idea of a special tax of as much as 3 billion euros ($3.1 billion) a year. President Emmanuel Macron has so far resisted such calls, instead urging companies including TotalEnergies to extend rebates on fuel purchases.
The Environmental and Energy Study Institute found that the US gives $20 billion every year on direct fossil fuel subsidies. Of that figure, around $16 billion goes towards oil and gas, while the remaining $4 billion benefits the coal industry. Big Oil is laughing all the way to the bank.