After years of watching the disaster that is Donald Trump and his legion of sycophants, I now believe that the damage done to the federal government by four years of Trump was nothing but a distraction for the real intent of the Republican party. We have seen how the republicans have made such an argument about freedom of the people. We just didn't understand what they meant by the term "freedom."
In a society that values freedom, rules and regulations are established so that citizens can conduct themselves in a manner that allows them to function with an understanding of expectations for how we should act. We all wear clothes, follow driving rules, and follow the norms of our society. Failure to comply with expectations results in chaos. None of us are allowed to do whatever we want, whenever we want.
We are very fortunate to be allowed freedom to decide what type and style of clothing we wish to wear. We can choose what types of books we wish to read. Worship or not worship as we see fit. Be meat eaters or eat vegetables you can decide. BUT WE ARE NOT ALLOWED TO STEAL FROM OTHERS, DRIVE WITH DISREGARD TO SPEED LIMITS, OR COMMIT ACTS THAT PUT OTHERS AT RISK OF INJURY.
The Republican Party has been trying since the Supreme Court decision that allowed women in this country to have control over their bodies and when and if they decide to have a family. Republicans have put marginally qualified judges on federal courts hoping to gain enough votes to overturn Roe. It appears that they have succeeded if the court decision that has been released is not modified before adoption in June.
And the three Trump appointments to the court, who lied to the senate during conformation hearings, are voting to take your freedom away.
Think that Roe is the only freedom Republicans want to take from YOU. How many states have made changes to voting laws seeking to make it more difficult for all Americans to exercise one of our greatest freedoms? Oh they say it to protect against fraud but it seeks to bar those from voting who don't hold to the republican thought line. Who should determine who you can love? You or the State! Are you smart enough to determine what books on what subject you wish to read. Be careful not to step in a pile of burning books that some ignorant fool deems not worthy of being read. The list goes on and on, but we all can see the pattern of what republicans believe to be freedom.
Republicans do not believe in your freedom to make choices for yourself. Their definition of freedom is your complying with that which they have determined to be correct. The big lie is not that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump due to voter fraud. Check out the number of courts that have reviewed accusations of fraud and found no basis in law to sustain them. No the big TRUTH is that republicans seek power to oversee all levels of government and control your freedom by defining that which they consider to be correct and proper. I encourage all to check it out and vote as if your FREEDOM depends on it.
Jim Kleine
Driggs