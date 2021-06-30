In order to be able to accept or reject any body of thought, it is necessary to know about it. I agree with Carolyn Dessin, and I appreciate her letter, written for last week's TVN.
I grew up in the 50s and 60s in a family with a father who was a lawyer and head of the Republican Party in the then-Democratic state of Montana. We were encouraged to learn as much as we could about all there was to be studied and learned about, so that we could, through informed critical analysis, make our own decisions. (Daddy was always interested in a good argument!)
The more any of us knows about any topic, the more informed we are, the less ignorant we are, and the more we will be able to discern the truth of any topic for ourselves. It is from this point that we will be most able to contribute to our society and be the engaged, concerned, caring citizens which our state and our country so badly need.
Katharine Shepard
Felt