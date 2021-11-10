Last night, we attended the Bar J Wranglers farewell performance as a fund raiser for the local 4-H clubs. The always entertaining Bar J Wranglers presentation of great western music laced with wholesome family humor, set toes tapping and smiles filled the local THS auditorium. We were thoroughly enjoying ourselves, until the intermission for the 4-H presentation of raffle winners. Introductions included a young 4-H member who led the standing audience to recite the 4-H Motto and Pledge:
The 4-H motto: "To Make the Best Better."
The 4-H Club pledge:
"I pledge ... My Head to clearer thinking, My Heart to greater loyalty, My Hands to larger service and My Health to better living for my club, my community, my country, and my world."
After the pledge to better our country, the raffle winners were announced. The adult 4-H leader reading the raffle winners proceeded to spoil the otherwise perfect evening with a vulgar reference from the NASCAR culture which disparaged our current president. A 4-H fundraiser is NOT a place for politics, and with an infestation of divisiveness in America, there’s no need for the gap to be widened by tactless comments at a local event. It will be difficult to muster the desire to attend future local fundraisers if that type of political divisiveness is allowed and encouraged with flagrant snickers. Maybe some 4-H leaders should take their pledge to heart, instead of just regurgitating the words.
