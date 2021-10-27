Because I have considered August Christensen and Hyrum Johnson friends, colleagues, and great public servants, I did not plan to endorse either candidate. I am also not a resident of Driggs and believe the residents know best what kind of leader they need.
August and Hyrum clearly have very different leadership styles. While Hyrum takes a top down approach and wants everyone to get on his train, August takes a collaborative approach and will promote more public input and diverse voices.
I was compelled to write this letter after listening to the TVN forum last Thursday night. Mayor Johnson questioned Councilwoman Christensen’s integrity and said she had conflicts of interest. I consider these statements slanderous with no evidence, proof, or reason.
An accusation of a “conflict of interest” is a very serious legal statement.
Conflict of interest, as defined by state statute (Idaho Code 74-403 & 74-404), means “any official action or any decision or recommendation by a person acting in a capacity as a public official, the effect of which would be to the private pecuniary benefit of the person or a member of the person’s household, or a business with which the person or a member of the person’s household is associated.”
August has no demonstrated conflict of interest. Furthermore, August is a rule follower through and through. If August were presented with a decision that might benefit her or her family financially, I have no doubt that she would follow state law and recuse herself from that decision.
In reference to her integrity, anyone who knows August knows her integrity is impeccable. It appears that Hyrum is the one whose integrity is slipping with these statements about his opponent. August is deserving of your vote.
