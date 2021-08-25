Hello, my name is August Christensen and I am running for Mayor in Driggs! Now is the time for change in leadership and how things are run in our small town. I will bring civility, transparency, and good governance as Mayor. Let’s develop a sense of trust together.
If you live within Driggs city limits please vote on November 2, 2021 at the LDS Church in Driggs. Early voting starts October 4th at the Teton County Courthouse.
I have been a City of Driggs Council Member for eight years, with the last two as Council President. During this time I have taken the lead on many items including: increasing communication between city government and the public, making sure agreements with the City are upheld, and dark night sky advocacy. I am motivated for the opportunity to work for and with the people of our community! I look forward to connecting with you more in the weeks ahead. You can find me at august.council@gmail.com, (208) 270-0992, or out and about town!