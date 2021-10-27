I felt compelled to write this letter after watching the candidate forum. During the final comments of the mayoral candidate portion between current mayor Hyrum Johnson and mayoral candidate August Christensen, Hyrum Johnson called into question August's integrity and raised concerns about conflicts of interest. I can guess that anyone that knows August and was watching felt the same confusion that I did. I know August to be a woman of high integrity and values.
I have known August Christensen for the past five years. She was my Department Head in her last years at Teton Valley Community School. In staff meetings I would watch August fearlessly stand up for what was right and best for students and the school community, collaborate to find creative solutions, and always operate with integrity. She became a role model for me and for others, an example of what it means to be honest, strong, and loving. I could tell instantly that she was deeply loved by the school and entire Teton Valley community. I saw families and children that were ecstatic to see August, remembering their preschool teacher even after many years had passed. August had worked hard with other passionate educators to build the school from a small preschool program into a full fledged preschool through 8th grade school. Before that, she ran a preschool out of her home in Driggs. August has roots in Driggs that run deep. For over 25 years she has lived here, raised her two daughters here, started two schools, and served on city council for 8 years. She is a vital and vibrant member of the Driggs community.
August Christensen is kind, honest, and has integrity. If August were elected to be mayor of Driggs, she would lead the city with the same values. I am excited to vote early at the courthouse, and to vote for August Christensen for Driggs Mayor.
