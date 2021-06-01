I owe farmers, ranchers and hair stylists a heartfelt apology. I misspoke in an interview with the Teton Valley News last week. My intention was to say that tax policy is very complicated and that the Legislators, professionals in their own right, should rely on the tax policy experts at the Idaho State Tax Commission when writing tax policy. Unfortunately, that is not what came out of my mouth. My Grandfather was a rancher, I always wanted to be a farmer, and hair stylists make the world a more beautiful place. Thank you for doing what you do.
Kim Keeley
Victor