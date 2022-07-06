Short and sweet. My apologies once again (I apologized the week after that article was published for being divisive) if you think my statements were exaggerated or ignorant. I happened to get that quote about the babies from some doctors who had to quit doing “late term” abortions because it was so gruesome. Unfortunately, I didn’t have enough room to give full details or bibliographies but I had no reason to believe they were lying. My intent with most my letters is to be as factual as I know it to be, as well as thought provoking for others, as most people only get one side of the story. Unfortunately my nastiness in certain statements was wrong and put me in the same league as the person to whom I was replying (which is why I apologized). I don’t want to divide US, I feel other people are doing a good enough job of that. Go right ahead and explore other statements, as I have asked people to give me feed back for analysis. Would even love to get together and have some serious discussions with facts we each gather on a certain subject…bet we have more in common than opposition. I certainly don’t know everything but I keep up more than most by reading articles from both sides, watching ABC/CBS every day, watching the actual happenings on CSPAN, watching videos and listening to podcasts. I you take me up on my offer to meet, give the newspaper your phone number and I’ll get back with you.