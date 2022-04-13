...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL TETON...EASTERN
FREMONT AND NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES...
At 855 PM MDT, an area of snow was located along a line extending
from 7 miles northwest of Dubois to 6 miles southwest of Idmon to 9
miles northwest of Ashton Reservoir to near Drummond.
Movement was northeast at 15 mph.
Locations impacted include...
Ashton, Idmon, Marysville, Spencer, Drummond, Island Park Village,
Shotgun Village, Ponds Lodge, Macks Inn, Kilgore, Last Chance, Island
Park Reservoir, Ashton Reservoir, Warm River, Small, Sheridan
Reservoir, Harriman State Park, Ashton Hill, Mesa Falls State Park
and Big Springs.
The snow can accumulate at a rate of one half inch per hour or more
in this area of snow. Visibility can suddenly lower to near zero
when entering the area. Be prepared for hazardous driving
conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through
this area of heavy snow.
If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists.
Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to
situations.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.
Alerting you to significant impacts to the neighborhood by Driggs schools
There is a proposed subdivision next to the schools that threatens to drastically increase the population density in that neighborhood. The proposed Rivers West Subdivision east of Teton High School would begin with 24 lots with an average 0.11 acre lots per attached home. The proposal plans constructing on 172 lots in 3 phases. A 4th phase is undefined. Phase 1 puts 24 families on 2¼ acres. Across the street (Ross Ave) the Calico Sky neighborhood has 6 families on 2 acres. The new subdivision approaches 4 times the existing area density. Across the street on Booshway (where there are existing attached homes) it would be closer to twice the density, but the Booshway attached homes are unique to the area.
I’m not an engineer, but if you assume an average of 4 people per family, and add in something for Phase 4, there may be around 800+ people in this subdivision, but matching the density in the surrounding area (adjusting for roads etc.) it might be closer to 360 people in 90 families. This is bound to have a significant effect on the traffic safety around the schools – particularly with inexperienced students driving-- as well as the quality of life with heavy traffic, added traffic lights, etc. Driggs should continue to develop a beautiful, spacious, clean, safe and healthy community. I am concerned that this precedent in population density could adversely affect the balance of the community, as well as physical health and well being of the neighborhood and the children and teachers in the schools.
We don’t have much time to address these issues. The Driggs City Council will hold a hearing on whether to approve the preliminary plat and subdivision master plan on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 6 p.m. 60 S. Main in City Hall and broadcast via Zoom. See, DriggsIdaho.org and at City Hall. I urge you to avail yourself of the opportunity to look into this matter and submit any comments or concerns that you may have. Personally, I feel that the community needs more time to assess this proposal. There may be many ways to resolve these complex issues consistent with the Comprehensive Plan, the regulations, community values, and the monetary goals of the developer. I just don’t believe we have gotten there yet. And I am concerned about moving forward without knowing what may become of Phase 4.