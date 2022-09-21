When Jackson Hole Airport closed last Spring, in order to accommodate the increased numbers of large private aircraft using the Driggs Reed Memorial Airport (DIJ), the City of Driggs employed a ‘Police Action’ to commandeer the private property rights of eight landowners surrounding the airport. I am one such property owner.

This isn’t just a personal grievance; it matters to our whole community because the City of Driggs is not only guilty of egregious overreach, they appear to be taking great pains to ensure the community at large is not aware of the ways that DIJ does business.