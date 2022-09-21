THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
542 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN IDAHO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL IDAHO
BLAINE BUTTE CUSTER
IN EASTERN IDAHO
CLARK TETON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL IDAHO
FREMONT LINCOLN MINIDOKA
IN SOUTHEAST IDAHO
BANNOCK BEAR LAKE BINGHAM
BONNEVILLE CARIBOU CASSIA
FRANKLIN JEFFERSON MADISON
ONEIDA POWER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMERICAN FALLS, ARCO,
ASHTON, BELLEVUE, BLACKFOOT, BURLEY, CAREY, CHALLIS, DRIGGS,
DUBOIS, EDIE SCHOOL, GRACE, HAILEY, HEYBURN, HOLBROOK,
IDAHO FALLS, ISLAND PARK, KETCHUM, KILGORE, MACKAY, MALAD CITY,
MALTA, MCCAMMON, MONTPELIER, MORELAND, OAKLEY, POCATELLO,
PRESTON, REXBURG, RICHFIELD, RIGBY, RIRIE, ROCKLAND, RUPERT,
SHELLEY, SHOSHONE, SODA SPRINGS, SPENCER, ST. ANTHONY, VICTOR,
AND WAYAN.
When Jackson Hole Airport closed last Spring, in order to accommodate the increased numbers of large private aircraft using the Driggs Reed Memorial Airport (DIJ), the City of Driggs employed a ‘Police Action’ to commandeer the private property rights of eight landowners surrounding the airport. I am one such property owner.
This isn’t just a personal grievance; it matters to our whole community because the City of Driggs is not only guilty of egregious overreach, they appear to be taking great pains to ensure the community at large is not aware of the ways that DIJ does business.
A “Police Action” is intended to be invoked in the instance of ‘an eminent threat to life and health”. Large jet traffic has been flying into DIJ for years seemingly without such worries. Evidently, increased scrutiny from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ahead of the uptick in air traffic this Spring revealed that DIJ had been non-compliant with safety zone rules required for large aircraft all along. Specifically, DIJ had failed to establish the Runway Protection Zone (RPZ) that allows larger aircraft to use the facility safely. The FAA describes an RPZ as an area which ideally would be owned by the Airport Sponsor (City of Driggs) and maintained as an “object free zone”. Thereby reducing the potential for damage to aircraft in the event of a crash.
The DIJ had several ways to comply with FAA regulations without affecting anyone’s private property rights. Most obviously, they could, and should have, confined their operations to within the air and land limits of their own property. The runway at DIJ is already more than long enough to accommodate the RPZ inside its own property. By simply repainting the lines on the runway a shift could have been made to accommodate the FAA requirement. Tellingly this solution was deemed “impossible” by DIJ based on the fact that their own hangars and restaurant property would then have been inside the RPZ.
Instead, seven of my neighbors and I received letters from the City of Driggs effectively notifying us that since our land falls within a never before disclosed RPZ, our properties were subject to draconian new restrictions ranging from the financially ruinous, to the ridiculous; for example, a freeze on all building permits for up to 10 years, a prohibition on congregating (no parties, or family gatherings), a ban on tree planting.
We purchased our 3-acre property seven years ago, specifically because it had no CC & Rs, and no deed restrictions whatsoever: The title issued showed no stipulation that our land did, or would ever, fall under DIJ’s regulations.
DIJ having opted to not redesign its own space to become compliant, still had other options to satisfy the FAA requirements. For example, the city could have imposed Eminent Domain, requiring it to pay land owners a fair market value for their property, as is the legal norm in these situations.
Another legal avenue would have been to purchase Avigation easements from affected landowners for the use of their airspace. A contract that would expire with the removal of the RPZ from our properties. The City chose instead to change the zoning by Police Action to achieve their goal. Thereby avoiding the Constitutional obligation of due process and the ethical provision of just compensation.
In 2017 a new zoning ordinance was passed which included airport overlay zoning. While the Northeast RPZ was well represented on the official zone map, it failed to represent the Southeast RPZ which would have clearly shown that private property was affected.
Four years later, as the deadline to contest the new ordinance expired and the need to comply with FAA regulations neared, a move to “correct” the inaccurate map came before the city council. Without much information or debate the council voted in favor of the “correction”. DIJ had won its endeavor to impose its will over the long-established rights of private property owners.
Instead of a lengthy legal battle against the DIJ and the City of Driggs, which is not financially feasible, I am asking for the public’s help at the ballot box. Please look for and sign coming petitions designed to help the community regain control of the City of Driggs, and DIJ, who have demonstrated that the right to private property is not one of their priorities.