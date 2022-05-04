My opponent continues to use manipulated screenshots, grainy photos, and wild accusations to try and paint me as a secret Democrat. It should come as no surprise, since he has made a career out of calling names like RINO and worse. But this election isn’t about who was on the ballot in 2018 or 2020.
This election is about a stark contrast between myself and my opponent.
My opponent has shown himself to be a libertarian extremist, not a conservative.
My opponent is a member of a violent, anti-government, militia group - the Oath Keepers. I am not.
My opponent has established a pattern of picking fights with, denigrating, and bullying fellow republicans whom he represents.
I will not have my votes dictated to me by a score given by special interest groups.
My opponent, Chad Christensen’s record is impossible to defend, so predictably he is running a campaign of smear and distraction.
My opponent has voted against good bills for education, such as H222, H387, and H638. He has voted against funding for Idaho deaf & blind students, funding for school lunches, and a great Kindergarten Jump-Start program. He voted against master educator premiums on H533, and opposed giving the option to our local school districts to be able to provide access to improved health insurance on H443.
My opponent claims he is for small government, and repeatedly votes to take choices and powers from local government bodies and give it to big government at the state level. He was even the sole republican to vote with all the democrats against HB408 a few years back. That bill updated the state’s outdated sales tax distribution formulas and empowered small towns like Ammon to better grow responsibly and continue providing essential services.
A prime example is my opponent voting against HB756, after voting for it in committee. This bill addressed serious issues in the crisis standards of care that would’ve allowed hospitals and medical facilities to disregard family’s/patients’ end of life instructions. A terrible example of unintended consequences of government overreach. I find no other explanation for this vote, than the negative score given the bill by the special interest group the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
Chad Christensen’s perfect IFF score is at the expense of Idahoans. Effective conservative representation means looking out for District 35, AND Idaho. That is what I will do. Please vote for Josh Wheeler, this May.