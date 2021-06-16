A New School Prayer

I read and read how bad the schools and teacher’s unions are in some areas and then think “can that really be happening in “our American” schools? We can keep our heads in the sand all we want and believe our “new administration” wants the best for us and our kids BUT THIS IS PROOF….THEY DON’T! Keep in mind everyone, this is a 15 year old kid writing this! He sees it, he lives it. I read articles every day about parents fighting in all different states about Critical Race Theory being taught in the schools (some states are starting to fight back and banning it), about a new sex education program being taught that would make most people blush and about the good old adage of “look for the good in everyone” we were taught being washed down the toilet as teachers and school laws call good kids racist and make fun of them and their parents for having values and integrity. About schools where people pay $50,000+ per year per child and they get letters from the school encouraging them to be “woke”. Cancel culture is rampant. Corporations are letting the young demand the old be kicked out because they want to be “in control” with their new beliefs that our country is “bad”, and anyone with a difference of option needs to be silenced. It’s the children’s shows like Nickelodeon indoctrinating our kids at 3 and 4 that they can “look inside themselves to see who they are” while a transgender person sings a happy tune (really nothing against transgender, but I don’t think 3 & 4 year olds needs to be sexually indoctrinated). It’s about prime time TV shows that encourage black people NOT to be friends ever with white people. It IS happening, it IS being pushed on us and it IS the way communism starts (that’s per some videos of Chinese, Venezuelan, Cuban etc immigrants who came to America who are now speaking out saying that’s how it started in their countries! They indoctrinate the kids first. Not heard about it yet? Maybe you need to listen somewhere else!) It’s no longer Democratic vs Republican…it’s good PEOPLE/AMERICANS versus EVIL. I AM NOT CRAZY AND I’M NOT A CONSPIRACY THEORIST! The lies that are being told out there to “the people” are crazy. Our world is upside down. Sorry I’m venting but reading this kids “prayer” got me seeing red. Whatever you do, just keep your eyes open and if you see it fight! Don’t let our great nation of freedoms and liberties we fought so hard to keep, get lost. We are Americans first and foremost, aren’t we?
A New School Prayer
By a 15-year-old school kid in Minnesota who got an A+ for this entry (TOTALLY AWESOME)!
The Lord’s Prayer is not allowed in most U.S. Public schools any more.
“Now I sit me down in school
Where praying is against the rule
For this great nation under God
Finds mention of Him very odd
If scripture now the class recites,
It violates the Bill of Rights.
And anytime my head I bow
Becomes a Federal matter now
Our hair can be purple, orange or green,
That’s no offense; it’s a freedom scene.
The law is specific, the law is precise.
Prayers spoken aloud are a serious vice
For praying in a public hall
Might offend someone with no faith at all.
In silence alone we must meditate,
God’s name is prohibited by the State.
We’re allowed to cuss and dress like freaks,
And pierce our noses, tongues and cheeks.
They’ve outlawed guns, but FIRST the Bible.
To quote the Good Book makes me liable.
We can elect a pregnant Senior Queen,
And the ‘unwed daddy,’ our Senior King.
It’s ‘inappropriate’ to teach right from wrong.
We’re taught that such ‘judgments’ do not belong.
We can get our condoms and birth controls,
Study witchcraft, vampires and totem poles.
But the Ten Commandments are not allowed,
No word of God must reach this crowd.
It’s scary here I must confess,
When chaos reigns the school’s a mess.
So, Lord, this silent plea I make:
Should I be shot; My soul please take!
Amen.”
Dee Gustafson
Driggs