A Letter to Republicans
As a Democrat I admit to feeling a little sorry for my Republican friends. You guys must have felt really bummed after we stole the 2020 presidential election.
And I also have to say I’m annoyed at the Democrats. I mean, here’s this huge conspiracy involving millions of votes and many thousands a co-conspirators, and no one asked me to help. No one told me to stuff ballot boxes and I’m not only a Democrat, but a true blue, tax and spend liberal. Hey, I’ve got lots of dead relatives and no one said I should register any of them to vote.
I didn’t even realize there was a conspiracy until after the election when you Republicans told us about it.
You have to agree, though, that the plot was masterful. Thousands of operatives coming, unseen, out of the woodwork only to vanish into the mists. No one arrested, charged or even suspected.
Contrast that with your Republican insurrection at the Capitol Building on January 6th. Dead people, injuries … the whole debacle captured on video, MAGA hats, Viking helmets and all, with 550 now facing criminal charges. It really makes the self-described “party of law and order” look bad when it injures eighty six Capitol police officers and another sixty five from the Metropolitan Police Department. What were you thinking?
Here’s what I think: your people could learn a thing or two about how to organize an effective conspiracy by talking to our people… if you could find them.
John Greenwood
Driggs