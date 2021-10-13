As some may know, my position with Teton Valley Community Recycling as the Food Waste Reduction & Compost Program Manager is a grant based position that TVCR applied for in 2020. In February of 2021, the program officially launched, and off we went!
What a great year it has been! I enjoyed every single Compost Workshop that we’ve held; from Earth Day through late summer. Educating community members on composting, and helping them to find inspiration in taking simple steps to help beautify where we call home, has been one of the highlights of my working life!
The feedback that we’ve received from folks that participated in our survey on diverting usable waste from anaerobically decaying in the landfill, has been nothing short of amazing; sharing their stories of being “intimidated to compost” to “loving the results [they’re] getting.” For me, this was what it was all about!
Being that my position was grant based meant knowing that there would be a closing day. That day is today.
In the process of Food Waste Reduction education, I too learned a few things. One being, there are fantastic folks running the “Food for Good” program, through the Community Resource Center, in Driggs. So, it is with a light and happy heart that I can say, helping to run the Food for Good program will be my next landing place. Leaving the TVCR Compost Program, for a hand at food rescue with Food for Good, makes me excited to know that more people in our community will be reached, and the Earth will continue to see humans helping to beautify Her through less waste.
Thank you, to all that participated in composting, data collection, and food waste reduction; to all of the incredible donors of TVCR, and most of all, thank you to the superb members of the TVCR Board – all incredibly resourceful, proactive and caring individuals, that welcomed me right from the start!
I wish you all the best for the coming winter season, and know that our paths will continue to cross in this beautiful Valley we call home!
