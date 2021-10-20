As Teton County considers a new land use code, allow me to share a story with a happy ending.
In 1949, when I was just a skinny kid, my family settled in a beautiful place called Gladwyne, Pennsylvania. Gladwyne was too small to be a city or town; an unincorporated community, it was part of the larger Lower Merion Township just outside of Philadelphia. It was a rural area surrounded by farms, rolling fields and woods. Norman Rockwell would have loved it. The village itself had a post office, an elementary school and a general store. There was one Esso station (gas eighteen cents a gallon) and a small real estate office.
Bucking the trend, my family moved away three years later, just as the post-war housing boom started to, well, boom. The population of Gladwyne soared, quadrupling in a few short years as newly affluent folks fled their depression era apartments in downtown Philly for a life in the country just a twenty minute commute away. It was a recipe for disaster: lovely Gladwyne could have become just another paved-over suburb of a big city.
But here’s the thing….
Forward-looking local leaders had enacted land use and zoning measures to allow growth, but as much as possible to preserve the character of the community. They were helped and encouraged by several private efforts to to acquire and protect scenic areas. The result was that the Gladwyne of today is still a charming place, if considerably more populous than in my youth.
Now you might ask, didn’t developers, builders and realtors suffer under these land use restrictions? After all, destroying farmland for housing projects can generate big profits. It turns out that preserving natural beauty can also generate profits.
A recent Bloomberg survey ranked little Gladwyne as the wealthiest community in Pennsylvania and the sixth wealthiest in the entire nation! As I write, there is a house on the market in Gladwyne for just under fifty million dollars (If you want to buy it, act quickly - it might be sold by the time you read this).
The people in that little real estate office I remember from seventy years ago must have died very rich and happy.
Read the latest edition of the Teton Valley News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.