...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410,
411, 413, 425, AND 427...
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone
413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle
Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and
Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
River.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS...Humidity and wind at these thresholds can cause rapid
wildfire spread and long range spotting by embers. Dry
thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening prior to
the red flag warning time .
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
- Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
- Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
- Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
You need to be aware that there is a Band of Angels running loose among us and I know that because they paid me a visit yesterday. They gifted me with their time and their equipment and enough new fencing materials to build a fence 192 feet long and they would not allow me to make the smallest financial contribution towards this wonderful gift.
They even brought breakfast!!
I will never be able to adequately express the gratitude I feel by being the beneficiary of such a generous gift and I do not feel worthy of so much generosity being bestowed upon me.
I know when something like this happens, people generally don't want to be recognized publicly because that isn't why they did it, but I will not allow something like this to happen without some kind of shout-out, so I will thank you by only using your first names: Thank you Deborah and Cile and Dustin and Raul and Gage and Roger and Natalie and Brian and Joe.
Even more amazing is that I hardly even knew most of you before this all happened! Each of you inspires me to be a better person and I am looking forward to keeping this sort of good will moving forward whenever and however I can.
This kind of thing only emphasizes how much I love living in such a wonderful place as this is among such outstanding human beings.