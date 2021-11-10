We are writing to address an incident at the Teton 4-H Bar J Wranglers fundraiser that took place at Teton High School on Saturday, November 6th. This event was coordinated and put on by the Teton 4-H Advisory Council, a volunteer advisory group with a purpose of advising and supporting the work of 4-H staff and volunteer club leaders. Teton 4-H is a youth development organization of the University of Idaho Extension. The mission of 4-H is to assist youth in acquiring knowledge, developing life skills, and forming attitudes that will enable them to become self-directing, productive, and contributing members of society.
It has come to our attention that during the intermission of the event, a derogatory and inappropriate political reference was made by one of the 4-H Advisory Council volunteers and then later referenced by a Bar J Wrangler bandmember. At that time, none of the 4-H staff were in the auditorium. We were made aware of the comment after the event. We do not condone the volunteer’s inappropriate comment. As a registered 501c3 nonprofit organization, we are prohibited from participating in political campaign activity. The comments made by the volunteer and Bar J Wranglers are representative of their own individual opinions, and not of 4-H or University of Idaho Extension.
We believe that diversity of backgrounds and views help to strengthen our organization and are embarrassed of this behavior and any divisiveness that may have resulted from the comment. We are taking this seriously and taking action to address the incident. If anyone has any questions, please contact the UI Extension in Teton County office: 208-354-2961; jwerlin@uidaho.edu.
Sincerely, Jennifer Werlin (UI Extension Educator), Abby Grundler (Teton 4-H Coordinator), and Tammy Sachse (Extension Assistant/Office Manager)
Read the latest edition of the Teton Valley News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.