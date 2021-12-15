Inflation. Most of us feel its effects. Many blame President Biden. The causes precede him and are the consequences of a Congress destroyed by self, rather than public interest. Practically every US legislative district has one or more large businesses dependent on military contracts. Therefore Senators and House Members are reluctant to vote against any decrease in the military budget.
The Senate will soon approve $778 billion for the fiscal year which is billions more than the DoD requested. That is four times bigger than the $175 billion, spread out over ten years, sought by the Build Back Better bill. Opponents sight inflation as one of the reasons they oppose the BBB bill, but there is not even a whisper about the inflationary effects of massive military spending.
In this context, Congress has failed to take Republican President Eisenhower's 1961 Farewell Address warning seriously, to wit, "This conjunction of an immense military establishment and a large arms industry is new in the American experience. The total influence—economic, political, even spiritual—is felt in every city, every state house, every office of the Federal government. We recognize the imperative need for this development. Yet we must not fail to comprehend its grave implications. Our toil, resources and livelihood are all involved; so is the very structure of our society.
In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.
We must never let the weight of this combination endanger our liberties or democratic processes. We should take nothing for granted only an alert and knowledgeable citizenry can compel the proper meshing of huge industrial and military machinery of defense with our peaceful methods and goals, so that security and liberty may prosper together."
The actor identified by President Eisenhower is us. You are we. We are you. We should pay heed to Eisenhower's warnings and write, call, and join with those who recognize that the survival of our democratic experiment is dependent on our responsible constructive actions. Not on destructive irresponsible ones.
