Since returning from a weekend in Sun Valley, I've been putting some thoughts together, comparing what my friend and I experienced there on one of what will, no doubt, be one of the last weekends of "shoulder season," to what we would encounter were we to spend a weekend at Targhee now.
Imagine my surprise, then, when I read Anne Callison's and Clint Van Siclen's review of Hal Clifford's book, "Downhill Slide," in this week's TVN. Thank you both so much for this well-timed piece and the warning it carries to all of us who have enjoyed skiing over the years.
I'm old enough to have experienced the "Downhill Slide" in Aspen, CO. In 1960, my future husband, Lansing, and I were two of the first at the 8 a.m. opening of the lift up Ajax Mountain. There was no big line. We were each wrapped in wool-lined tarps for our early morning chilly rides to the top. Before what would become Snowmass, the Highlands, and Buttermilk, Ajax was "the" mountain. It cost my girlfriends and me $35 each to spend five nights in one of Aspen's few hotels. The guys paid $10 a night to sleep in the jail!
Of course, modest improvements were welcome, but the glamorous part of Aspen was, very simply, the hill itself and the fabulous experience of skiing that mountain.
Aspen's "Downhill Slide" happened and made it utterly unappealing to all of us who wanted nothing but what the mountain offered.
All of this brings me back to last weekend at Sun Valley. What we experienced was delightful: several excellent restaurants, a few lovely shops, and miles of walking paths. The lodge is elegant and our suite of rooms was too.
Why is it necessary to take away the intimacy of our family-oriented ski experience at Targhee? Why not spend money to create a better ski lodge with the ambience of a mountain resort, a couple additional breakfast-to-dinner restaurants, a big log-burning fireplace, and maybe a piano bar to offer a more daytime-into-evening use of the space? Why not improve the quality instead of using quantity as a goal, which, as "Downhill Slide" describes, ruins the atmosphere in a mountain ski resort?
Katharine Shepard
Felt