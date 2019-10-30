Landon Kaufman is running for Victor City Council, and he has our strongest recommendation. Landon has been a friend of ours for decades. He is smart and pays attention to detail. He's honest and very capable, and goes the extra mile to make sure he takes care of business.
Many people will know Landon, as he is the tall, polite guy who drives the Mountain Country propane truck, and he keeps your propane tanks full--even when it's late, and he should be home. If you have a problem, he will be there to fix it.
Landon has been involved and educated in City of Victor politics for a long time.
Landon wants responsible growth and infrastructure development in the City. He will listen to existing businesses, while thoughtfully encouraging new businesses. City Council members are crucial to helping residents. They can (and Landon will) be such a strong force for good. Landon is really good about reaching out to others. He has a strong moral compass, and will follow through on anything he says he will.
He cares about Victor, and wants to work with other council members to help the citizens of Victor.
To close, Landon has our highest esteem, and will be a GREAT Victor City Council member! But, you must vote to get him in.....Get off the couch!
Don't sit back and hope others will vote for you! VOTE November 5th!
Vote for Landon for Victor City Council!
Kendall and Janine Jolley
Oxbow Property Management LLC
Victor
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.