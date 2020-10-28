Angels come out of the clouds in our little towns. Yes, there are angels amongst us! These are local. Amazingly, yes, we have stand-by-you kinda people. We can all see this through. Our fears and frustrations should not rule our days! It's NOT old-fashioned to be considerate and kind! The kindness of strangers, or not so strange, renews our faith in humanity. People not looking for any kind of reward. Smile on our brothers and sisters; for we are all ONE. It truly is in the giving that you receive. Perhaps you have received.
This really happened. A certain pharmacist, at a certain store, reassured me that I needed to get that blood pressure medicine and to not wait until funds arrived. I was told to come in and get my medication. Upon arrival, I learned the total amount had been paid for! Astonished and surprised, I wept (with sunglasses on) and felt very humble, relieved and grateful.
We are not going to go anywhere good without having open hearts and consideration for each other! I felt renewed faith in humanity. I encourage you, readers: write a letter to the paper to share any act of compassion you have been shown!
Yes, there is hope for the human race!
Kim Tezak
Driggs