I want to thank Amy, Allison, Jim and Tim for helping me during the Teton Corridor Project excursion. Two are friends and two were strangers, but it did not stop them from offering a helping arm and staying with me during my collapse of heat impairment. Their kind words and active concern helped me overcome both the heat and embarrassment. They ARE Teton Valley, showing that Kindness Always Counts.
Trish Boyd
Tetonia
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.