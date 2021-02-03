Should we, as residents of the West, allow a foreign mining company to come in and exploit our public lands by using a harmful mining practice, banned in other places?
Like most awe-inspiring places, words cannot describe a place like Kilgore, Clark County, ID. There, you’ll find a valley of green meadows, flowing creeks flanked by willows, and pine and aspen covered mountains in the backdrop. It is a seasonal rural community, and home to livestock and wildlife alike. My great grandparents homesteaded there and have passed down a rich heritage of farming, ranching and stewardship of the land. The headwaters for Camas National Wildlife Refuge, Mud Lake and the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer flow out of the Kilgore area. Dwindling wildlife species make their home in this area, including, the Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout, Grizzly Bears, Black Bears, Moose, Elk, Wolves, Bald Eagles, and the Greater Sage Grouse.
Imagine this place being disrupted by a large open-pit cyanide heap leach mining operation. This will become a reality if Excellon Resources & Otis Gold Corp, achieve their goal. Not familiar with modern mining methods? - Picture the 24/7 operation of heavy machinery and powerful explosives to blast rock. Tons of ore will be sprayed with thousands of gallons of Cyanide solution to extract the gold. 12,000 acres of forest will be replaced with massive pits, piles of toxic tailings and pools of harmful chemicals. The area will shrink wildlife habitat, interrupt migratory routes and be CLOSED for public use. Jobs for locals?- not likely. Kilgore is simply not a suitable place for this project!
In 1998, this mining method was banned in Montana after the Zortman Landusky mine, experienced several cyanide spills, and contaminated community water. This 19 year project cost taxpayers $33 million in long term clean-up.
Mining companies want minimal public opposition and want the public comment process to go through under the radar.
Public comment period for the Kilgore project ends February 11, 2021.
Email Diane Wheeler: diane.wheeler@usda.gov.
My friends, your voice matters! I urge you to email the USDA. Don’t think someone else will do it for you. Get the word out and encourage action! Many voices can make a difference. Our land and water is much more precious than gold.
With great concern,
Roxanne Hillman Richmond
Eagle Mountain, UT