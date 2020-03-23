I love skiing, but what I saw today at Grand Targhee made me feel sad and scared. Due to safety concerns because of the coronavirus, we are social distancing. Schools have shut down, many stores are closed, and many families can’t leave their houses. Even though the lifts, restaurants, and resort are closed, the parking lot was more than halfway full. Many people were also huddling up in big groups.
I realize that we can’t control other people, but we CAN make an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus. Please stop uphill traffic and close the parking lot gates. It may not be the most fun, but it will save lives.
Sydney Caplan
6th grader
