We would like to recommend Landon Kaufman for a seat on the Victor City Council.
Landon is very well liked and respected in Teton County and the community of Victor. Having been raised in Victor from childhood, Landon wishes to continue the successful planning of the community with smart growth for the future and for the generations to come. With that growth, he would also want to make sure the infrastructure is in place to accommodate balanced growth and help Victor reach its full potential of becoming a place to come home to while enjoying the outdoor lifestyle.
We have known Landon for several years and he impresses me with his hard work, integrity, dedication, fairness, thoughtfulness, honesty and person who will listen. Landon loves his City of Victor, and Victor needs Landon with his good work ethic and passion for his community. Vote for Landon this coming election day.
Sam and Nikkie Stevens
