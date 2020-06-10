It is alarming that so many people are unwilling to wear masks and that young people are not practicing social distancing.
Shutting down most business made sense in order to prepare with tests and procedures. The cost of prevention is way less than the cost of remediation. Now opening makes sense when people take necessary measures for the safety of our society. When minimal safe practices are ignored, the results can only be more sickness, deaths and more damage to the economy.
Science has always had this struggle with the emotional comfort provided by the status quo. Remember the scientists who advised precautions against infections when President Garfield was shot. Fear of the new is that dark room where negatives are developed. It is also where scoundrels lurk because fear is their stock in trade. They offer feel-good illusions whereas science is done in the daylight of reality and offers probable progress in health, prosperity and, most importantly, insight into human nature.
Caroline Gerlach
Driggs
