I’ve seen the Teton County prosecutor’s job from a perspective few will see. This is what I’ve learned:
With a staff of two and half, the work is endless. The job is demanding. It is seven days a week, often 18 hours a day with no holidays or vacation time. There are search warrants, mental holds, long meetings and midnight phone calls. This a not a job for someone who spends bluebird days on the slopes. It is a position for someone willing to make personal sacrifices to be available 24/7. In addition to courtroom skills, the job requires someone who can advocate for a rape victim, intervene in an attempted suicide, and decide whether a third DUI justifies prison or treatment – sometimes all in the same day.
While some cases are routine, many are complex: a murder, an eight million dollar contract dispute, fatal accidents. There are cases which require a candidate not fresh out of law school, but one with legal experience and life experience.
This job requires backbone and a thick skin. People in this community demand a lot from their prosecutor and deserve justice, but there are some who senselessly and publicly shame the work. They make threats on-line, in news articles and through third parties. Some of the meanest responses come from turning down unreasonable demands, like these: one person wanted a violation dismissed because he donated to non-profits; several have wanted the prosecutor to intervene in a custody disputes; one man threatened to relocate his business if his speeding fine was not reduced; several have sent letters to the attorney general or bar association motivated by personal bias. Teton Valley needs a prosecutor who says no to unjust requests and can withstand undeserved criticisms that come with public service; one who will take this thankless job head on.
Bailey Smith has been working locally in the prosecutor’s office and knows what the position entails. She is organized and has handled big cases. She has more experience than her opponent. This isn’t a job for the faint of heart. It isn’t a job for someone fresh out of law school. It is a job for a professional who is proud to be a prosecutor, someone able to handle the demands the prosecutor’s position requires. That person is Bailey Smith.
Tim Grunska
Driggs