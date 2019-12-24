The Christian college I attended in central Pennsylvania offered several courses on the life and times of Bob Dylan, of which I never enrolled. My Dylan education was conducted during lengthy sessions of basement ping pong followed by patio libations with the professor who taught the classes. The Bob Dylan actually came to our tiny campus and played a show and to this day I regret bailing on this concert. Dylan’s arrival on our campus conflicted with opening day of trout fishing season. It wasn’t until becoming a pastor that those basement Dylan sessions with my professor friend began to click like 10th grade Algebra.
As many will recall, Dylan was among the legendary company of rock stars who participated in the Live Aid tour of 1985. It was the global popularity of this tour that made famous the song — We Are The World.
“We are the world. We are the children. We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start giving. There’s a choice we’re making. We’re saving our own lives. It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me.”
While not a Christmas song, it’s these famous verses that most people identify as the true meaning of Christmas. If only we could all get together, hold hands and breath in unison, we could collectively heal the world. After the Live Aid tour, Dylan was interviewed by a reporter for Rolling Stone magazine. In the interview he expressed discomfort with his involvement with that song. The reporter asked if he would explain his consternation. “Humanity cannot save itself,” Dylan succinctly answered. So this year, we look unto Bob Dylan for the true meaning of Christmas, because he got it right!
Ordinarily, the way Christmas is expounded for the public through songs, media ads, giving campaigns, hallmark movies, is through this message; if we just work hard enough, give enough, share enough, do enough, we can save ourselves.
But Bob Dylan was right, we cannot save ourselves. We desperately need outside help. God became incarnate because there was a problem that only God could fix. God needed to do something about it. “So God became flesh and dwelt among us.” John 1: 14. A more literal rendering of the word “dwelt” found in that verse is – pitched his tent. God “pitched his tent among us.”
In other words, God did not drop a ladder from heaven or build a stairway and shout, “Climb on! You can do it, work to get yourself near me.” No. No. No. That’s not Christmas. At Christmas, God came down. God entered in. God himself climbed down the ladder. God descended and moved into our neighborhood. The one true living God became incarnate flesh.
Why? Why did God do this? To bring peace, to reconcile the human race and the divine. God came down to bring healing and wholeness, grace, mercy and forgiveness to a fractured world. God became incarnate to make a bright future for the lost, the lonely, the poor, the widow, the orphan, the broken, the outcast, the hurting, the confused, the sad, the outsider. God did this because God loves the world. God became incarnate because God could not contain his love for you. If you find yourself at the Wildwood Room on Christmas Eve 5:30pm, you will have the opportunity to sing John Westley’s famous hymn – Hark the Herald Angel’s Sing; “Glory to the newborn King, peace on earth and mercy mild, God and sinners reconciled.”
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.