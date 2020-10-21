I first met Jeremiah Jones last winter, when he was in the final stages of deciding to run for Teton County Sheriff. I was immediately impressed as he outlined his vision for constructive changes in the sheriff’s office. He believed it was important to diversify the department by increasing its proportion of female and Hispanic officers—specifically to enhance the department’s ability to effectively relate to the community it serves. In a similar vein, Jeremiah also described plans to make all the deputies more approachable by, among other measures, reconsidering the “tactical” look they present to the public—e.g. body armor over an entirely black uniform. The community mindedness of these simple ideas struck me as appropriate changes to what has, in recent years, become an insular and—according to some complaints received by the commissioners’ office—indifferent department.
Except for the prosecutor’s office and probation department, the sheriff’s office does not interact much with the rest of Teton County’s government. It can also behave in unnecessarily divisive and inappropriately political ways. In a confusing and unproductive move this past summer, the sheriff found it necessary to make a public statement that his department would not be enforcing the Eastern Idaho Public Health mask mandate (which was enacted by an overwhelmingly conservative board), stating to the press, “I think this is overreach." This position has been thrown back in the face of EIPH and local officials repeatedly as justification for defiance to mask mandates. A lack of departmental enforcement is one thing—the need to publicly announce direct opposition to reasonable public health policy is quite another. This lack of leadership undermines the common-sense efforts of both regional and local leaders in effectively dealing with a real health crisis.
Jeremiah Jones is a team player who “gets” that the sheriff’s department has a larger community role beyond simple law enforcement duties. He is a thoughtful individual with the right combination of a history of military service and discipline under fire, law enforcement experience gained from serving in multiple jurisdictions, and real world understanding of higher community imperatives. Please join me in voting for Jeremiah Jones for Teton County Sheriff.
Bob Heneage
Teton County Commissioner