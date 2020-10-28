I have been Jeremiah Jones’ neighbor for the past two years. In that time, I have gotten to know him and his family quite well and consider him a close friend. In our personal relationship, Jeremiah has demonstrated himself to be a friend of the highest quality – a trustworthy individual I can always rely on and the kind of guy anyone would be happy to have as a neighbor. Whether I am running late and need someone to let my dogs out, or I need help troubleshooting a frozen well in the depths of winter, or it snows 8 inches in November and I return home to my driveway freshly plowed (without having to ask for the favor), Jeremiah is always someone I can rely on.
Outside of our personal relationship, I have come to know Jeremiah as a man of great principle and thoughtfulness. When he expressed that he was considering running for sheriff in Teton County, I was elated. He understands and cherishes the principles of liberty, justice and individualism that this country was founded upon and has a deep desire to improve the Teton Valley community while staying true to these values. He is both a firm constitutionalist who will seek tirelessly to protect and uphold the rights of the citizens of this community, and a caring man who will seek to see our valley is safe and supported by its peace officers. He is a man of incorruptible character and someone with a deep empathy for his fellow citizen. There is no other candidate who can or will do this job with the class, adherence to principle, strong leadership and grace as Jeremiah.
In a small community such as Teton Valley, it truly matters who is in the sheriff’s office – arguably more so than any state or national elected official currently garnering media attention. I urge my fellow citizens to consider this on election day, and to vote for Jeremiah Jones for sheriff.
Chris Borgert
Driggs